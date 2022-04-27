The Buckeyes' top remaining in-state target was recently on campus for the annual spring game.

Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota East four-star offensive guard Austin Siereveld announced on Wednesday morning he will make his college decision among finalists Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State on May 4.

The 6-foot-5 and 315-pound Siereveld, who is considered the 20th-best interior offensive lineman and No. 346 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the Buckeyes following an unofficial visit for the win over Penn State last October.

The Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish threw their hats into the ring shortly thereafter, as Siereveld took game day visits with both programs in November. That coupled with some changes on Ohio State’s staff turned what was widely viewed into a cut-and-dried recruitment into a battle to land his pledge.

To that point, Siereveld had only been in contact with former offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and former defensive coordinator/area recruiter Kerry Coombs. But he was quickly able to build a relationship with new offensive line coach Justin Frye, and the two finally got a chance to hang out during his unofficial visit on March 22.

Siereveld returned to Columbus for the annual spring game on April 16, which gave him an opportunity to spent more time with Frye, head coach Ryan Day and graduate assistant Mike Sollenne. He then followed that up with a trip to South Bend for Notre Dame’s spring game on April 23, which ultimately put him into decision mode.

If Siereveld chooses the Buckeyes next Wednesday, as expected, he would become the third offensive lineman in the class, joining Findlay, Ohio, four-star tackle Luke Montgomery and Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star guard Joshua Padilla.

He’s arguably the top remaining in-state target for the staff this cycle, with Ohio State also holding commitments from West Chester Lakota West four-star safety Malik Hartford and Dublin Coffman three-star defensive lineman Will Smith Jr. locally.

The Buckeyes typically aim to take four or five players in the trenches each cycle, and this year should be no exception. Other names to keep in mind for those final few spots include Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy five-star tackle Samson Okunlola; Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star tackle Chase Bisontis; Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School four-star tackle Olaus Alinen; and Indianapolis Roncalli three-star tackle Trevor Lauck.

