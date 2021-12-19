48 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Receive Degrees During Autumn Commencement

The list of graduates includes 20 current and former football players, as well as several other notable Buckeyes.

Forty-eight current and former student-athletes are set to receive their diplomas during Ohio State’s autumn commencement at the Schottenstein Center on Sunday afternoon.

There are 20 current and former football players among those graduating, including wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, defensive end Tyreke Smith, linebacker Teradja Mitchell and cornerback Sevyn Banks.

Former defensive tackle Tommy Togiai and linebacker Andy Katzenmoyer also took advantage of the athletic department’s degree completion program, which allows those who left school without graduating to return and finish their degrees.

Other notable current and former Ohio State student-athletes graduating on Sunday include former pitcher Seth Lonsway, who was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the sixth round of this year’s MLB Draft; former women's tennis player Francesca Di Lorenzo, a two-time NCAA doubles champion and three-time ITA national champion; and women’s soccer player Izzy Rodriguez, who was selected by the Kansas City Current in the fourth round of this weekend’s NWSL Draft.

Commencement will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday and will be streamed on Ohio State’s official website. The full list of graduates can be found below, listed alphabetically by sport::

• Baseball - Zachary Dezenzo, Sport Industry; Lonsway, Consumer and Family Financial Services.



• Cheerleading - Lauren Taylor, Psychology.



• Football - Kamryn Babb, Communication; Banks, Communication; Chris Booker, Psychology; Jerron Cage, Consumer and Family Financial Services; Jaylen Harris, Communication; Antwuan Jackson, Sociology; Xavier Johnson, Consumer and Family Financial Services; Matthew Jones, Human Development and Family Science; Katzenmoyer, Personalized Study Program in Social Studies; Christopher Kuhn, Construction Systems; Austin Kutscher, Human Development and Family Science; Jagger LaRoe, Economics; Roen McCullough, Finance; Mitchell, Fashion and Retail Studies; Olave, Consumer and Family Financial Services; Petit-Frere, Marketing; Corey Rau, Sports Coaching (Masters); Smith, Sport Industry; Togiai, Consumer and Family Financial Services; Sam Wiglusz, Marketing.



• Field Hockey - Samantha Stone, Kinesiology (Masters).



• Mascot - Duncan MacKenzie, Biomedical Engineering; Edward Parsley, Finance.



• Men’s Soccer -Samuel Buzzas, Kinesiology (Masters); Luis Hernandez, Economics.



• Rowing - Rose Carr, Sport Industry; Ida Petersen, Biochemistry.



• Softball - Carley Gaskell, Kinesiology (Masters); Skylar Hayward, Health Sciences.



• Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field - Emma Hoellrich, Operations Management.

• Women’s Diving - Alexandra House, Health Sciences.- , Anthropology.



• Women’s Fencing - Eva Petronchak, Anthropology.



• Women’s Golf - Alanis Sakuma, Aviation Management.



• Women’s Lacrosse - Mary Kate George, Psychology.



• Women’s Soccer - Marissa Birzon, Marketing; Bailey Kolinski, Logistics Management; Rodriguez, Finance.



• Women’s Swimming - Georgia Mosher, Psychology; Sarah Sperber, Neuroscience.



• Women’s Track and Field - Devine Parker, Psychology.



• Women’s Tennis - Di Lorenzo, Sport Industry; Mary Beth Hurley, Health Sciences.



• Women’s Volleyball - Hannah Gruensfelder, Biomedical Engineering; Mia Grunze, Sport Industry; Rebecca Mauer, Health Sciences.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Jacksonville Jaguars Fired Former Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer For Cause

Meyer “Devastated” After Being Fired By Jaguars, Unsure Of What Is Next

2022 Marysville, Ohio, LB Gabe Powers Signs With Ohio State

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy Takes Shot At Ohio State's Ryan Day

Ohio State’s Draft-Eligible Players Focused On Rose Bowl, Uncertain About NFL

Ohio State CB Cam Brown To Return For Fifth-Year Senior Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!