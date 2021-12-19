Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer “Devastated” After Being Fired By Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer spoke with the media for the first time since being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, telling NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport he was “devastated” by the outcome.

"I just apologize to Jacksonville," Meyer said on Saturday. "I love Jacksonville. It's one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad (Khan) is a great owner. It's heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and some day to walk into that stadium where it's standing room only. Because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it.

“So, I'm just heartbroken that we weren't able to do that. I still believe it's going to be done. It's too good of a place."

Meyer, who went 2-11 in his lone season with the Jaguars, was reportedly fired for cause due to multiple off-field incidents, including the hiring and subsequent firing of disgraced Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle and a viral video that showed him acting inappropriately with a woman who is not his wife at a Columbus bar after not flying home with the team following a loss in Cincinnati.

There was also a report in the hours before his firing alleging that Meyer had kicked former Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo during a preseason practice. He denied that accusation in his conversation with Rapoport, as well as reports that claim he called his assistant coaches losers.

"It was like, 'Wait a minute, where is this coming from?'" Meyer said. "I've certainly made a few mistakes but those weren't right."

Meyer was one of the most successful coaches in the history of college football, winning three national titles at Florida and Ohio State. He suffered two more losses this season than he did during his seven seasons in Columbus, though – something that weighed heavily on him.

"I tell people, losing eats away at your soul," Meyer said. "Once you start losing, it's hard on everybody. I thought at one point, when we won two out of three, there was some momentum, great energy, the defense was really playing well. We were running the ball and then when that dried up on us, then we started turning the ball over. We had that bye week and then James Robinson gets hurt."

Meyer, who said he had “the perfect life” while working as a college football analyst for FOX from 2019-20, added what he’ll do next is “to be determined.”

