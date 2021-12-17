Ohio State’s Draft-Eligible Players Focused On Rose Bowl, Uncertain About NFL Future

Zach Harrison and Dawand Jones are among the Buckeyes still contemplating their future.

While Ohio State cornerback Cam Brown announced his decision to return for his fifth-year senior season on Thursday night, other draft-eligible Buckeyes aren’t quite ready to announce their future plans.

That includes junior defensive end Zach Harrison and junior offensive guard Dawand Jones, who told the media on Thursday afternoon they’ll make their respective decisions after the Rose Bowl Game against Utah on Jan. 1.

“I’m still gathering information so I can make the right decision for me and my family,” Harrison said. “I feel like there’s definitely some things that I’ve left on the table that I feel like if I come back I can accomplish. That’s something I just gotta factor in and sit down with my mom and dad and make those decisions.”

Jones echoed those sentiments, noting he’s still weighing his options after just his first season as a starter, which had both highs and lows.

“I would just say looking at where I finished up, looking at film and seeing what I could correct and if it’s good enough to go to the NFL or if I need to come back,” Jones said. “I feel like I got better at run blocking and staying vertical, but I would say I still need to work on that.”

Both players said they would play against the Utes regardless of their looming NFL decision, noting how important it is for the program to get back on track with a win. They also cited the overall pageantry of the Rose Bowl as to why they're looking forward to the game.

“I’ve seen it on TV, and I for sure can’t miss this opportunity,” Jones said. “It means a lot just knowing the whole nation of Buckeye fans is counting on us to go out with a dub, honestly.”

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Steele Chambers and redshirt sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman – who were the only other draft-eligible players made available to the media on Thursday – have already made their decision to return to Columbus for another year, meanwhile.

Like Brown, they’ll be an important part of Ohio State’s defense under new coordinator Jim Knowles in 2022.

“We’re excited and looking forward to meeting him,” Hickman said of Knowles, who will officially join the staff of Jan. 2.

