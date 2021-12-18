2022 Marysville, Ohio, LB Gabe Powers Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from one of the state's top-rated linebackers.

POWERS PROFILE

Hometown: Marysville, Ohio

High School: Marysville

Size: 6-foot-4, 230-pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Aug. 1, 2020

Recruitment Recap: Powers’ recruitment was rather cut and dried, as he visited Ohio State several times before linebackers coach Al Washington extended an offer in November 2019. He was expected to return for the spring game the following April, but that was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Rather than wait for the dead period – which ultimately lasted 15 months – to come to an end, Powers committed to the Buckeyes in August 2020 over more than a dozen Power 5 offers, including Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Wisconsin, among others.

He didn't take another visit outside of his official visit to Ohio State and unofficial visits on game days in the fall.

Evaluation: “Powers is another linebacker who worked well with the ball in his hands earlier in his prep career,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “As he became an upperclassman, the Ohio State commitment showed more ability to play outside-in with effectiveness behind the line of scrimmage.

“Good linear speed and plus ball skills will help him develop into a three-down prospect at the next level, but the physique, finishing force and football instincts are there. The in-state star plays behind his pads and flashes some lateral ability, too.”

Powers recorded 90 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and six sacks to lead the Monarchs to the Division I regional final this fall.

