Ohio State CB Cam Brown To Return For Fifth-Year Senior Season

Brown played the second-most snaps of any cornerback on the roster this season.

Ohio State cornerback Cam Brown announced on Thursday night he will put off the NFL and return to Columbus for his fifth-year senior season.

“I want to start off my thanking God for giving me this opportunity to be here. Without him, I couldn’t have done any of this,” Brown said in a note posted to Twitter. “Thank you to everyone on the Ohio State staff and, most importantly, to Buckeye Nation.

"I’ve been through a lot over the past four years. But I am not done yet. There are many more memories to make and games to win with my brothers.”

A former four-star prospect from St. Louis, Brown played the second-most snaps of any cornerback on the roster this season with 399, trailing only freshman Denzel Burke (661). He recorded 22 tackles, seven pass break ups and one interception in 10 games (five starts) this season, missing two games with a knee injury and a concussion.

Brown’s return is much-needed for a unit that will likely lose senior Sevyn Banks to the NFL Draft and is relatively inexperienced beyond that, with redshirt freshman Lejond Cavazos, true freshmen Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson and incoming freshmen Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner set to be the only scholarship cornerbacks on the roster next season.

Head coach Ryan Day said earlier this week the Buckeyes would like to have eight players at the position in any given season, so it’s possible they look to add another cornerback in the current recruiting cycle or through the transfer portal if Banks heads to the next level, as expected.

