Five Recruits to Watch for Ohio State Football Class of 2022

Ohio State is off to a scorching hot start in the 2022 recruiting cycle, with 10 verbal commits so far. Which players could be next to commit to the Scarlet and Gray?

With National Signing Day approaching this week, there's a lot of attention focused on who the up-and-coming best players are across the country. But after the Buckeyes signed 21 of their verbal commits in the Class of 2021 during the early signing period in December, and with defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau recently saying he won't commit until at least April, Raesjon Davis' pending announcement will likely provide the only Ohio State drama for Ohio State fans this week.

So with the Class of 2021 essentially locked up, we decided to spend a little time discussing which of the hottest Ohio State targets in the 2022 cycle are most intriguing to the Buckeyes at the moment.

Ohio State has offered scholarships to dozens of players and there's an awfully long way to go, but the 2022 class is off to a crazy-hot start. Quinn Ewers and Jaheim Singletary are the two highest-rated players so far in the class, but there are eight other commits who are all SI All-American caliber.

In the video above, John Garcia (SIAA National Director of Scouting) and I discuss five more young men that are firmly on the Buckeyes radar: wide receiver Kyion Grayes, running back Dallan Hayden, defensive tackle Walter Nolen, offensive tackle Zach Rice and defensive back Will Johnson.

Check out our breakdown of each player and why they could be a great fit for Ohio State in our video above.

For more recruiting coverage, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel!

----

You may also like:

WATCH: Jaheim Singletary Fired Up to Be a Buckeye

Ryan Day Reveals Class of 2021 Has Only One Vacant Spot

Ryan Day Discusses His Mentality on the Transfer Portal this Offseason

Co-Defensive Coordinator Greg Mattison is Retiring After Remarkable Career

Haskell Garrett to Return for One More Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook