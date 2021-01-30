Ohio State Defenders Shine in Senior Bowl

Baron Browning, Justin Hilliard, Tuf Borland and Jonathon Cooper made the most of their chance to play one final game with an Ohio State helmet on.

The front seven in the Ohio State defense this year were fantastic as the team won a fourth straight Big Ten championship and made it all the way to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Given their veteran presence and performance during the 2020 season, it seemed awfully appropriate that three former Buckeye linebackers and one defensive end had a chance to suit up one more time with the Scarlet and Gray helmet on. And as they did throughout the season, the Buckeyes left a memorable mark on this afternoon's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Tuf Borland, Baron Browning, Justin Hilliard and Jonathon Cooper represented the Ohio State Buckeyes quite well and by all accounts, made great impressions on NFL scouts, coaches and front office members that attended the annual all-star game.

9 Gallery 9 Images

Hilliard led the Buckeye representatives with four tackles, including 0.5 tackles for loss. Browning finished with three tackles. Cooper had three tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. Borland had two tackles, including one for loss, and a pass break up.

All four Buckeyes played on the National team, which beat the American team, 27-24.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was named the game's MVP. The offensive player of the game was Louisville wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and the defensive player of the game was Tulane defensive lineman Cam Sample.

Next up for the Buckeyes will be the Ohio State Pro Day, which will be held on campus on March 30.

The 2021 NFL Draft is set for April 29 - May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.

-----

You may also like:

Five Recruits to Watch for Ohio State Football Class of 2022

Who Will Play Quarterback for the Buckeyes in 2021?

WATCH: Jaheim Singletary Fired Up to Be a Buckeye

Ryan Day Reveals Class of 2021 Has Only One Vacant Spot

Ryan Day Discusses His Mentality on the Transfer Portal this Offseason

Co-Defensive Coordinator Greg Mattison is Retiring After Remarkable Career

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook