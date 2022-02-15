Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks Sign Former Ohio State WR Duron Carter

The son of all-time great wide receiver Cris Carter now joins J.T. Barrett and Jalin Marshall on the Elks’ roster.

The Edmonton Elks announced on Monday they have signed former Ohio State wide receiver Duron Carter, who will transition to defensive back after six seasons in the Canadian Football League.

A former four-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, Carter played just one season for the Buckeyes in 2009. He caught 13 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown before he was deemed academically ineligible and missed the 2010 Rose Bowl.

Carter – the son of former Ohio State wide receiver Cris Carter – transferred to Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, where he caught 44 passes for 690 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Red Ravens. He then had one-year stops at Alabama and Florida Atlantic, where he never played a down.

After going undrafted, Carter signed with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes. He spent two seasons with the franchise before signing a three-year deal with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, who cut him before the start of the 2015 season and then signed him to their practice squad.

Carter became a free agent after the season, then rejoined the Alouettes. He was involved in several on-field incidents that season, including arguments with his teammates and knocking over an opposing coach on the sideline following a touchdown, and was released after 14 games.

In the years since, Carter has also spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-18), Toronto Argonauts (2018) and BC Lions (2019), catching 343 passes for 4,764 yards and 30 touchdowns in six total seasons in the CFL. He was named an All-Star in 2014 and 2017.

Carter – who spent last year as the head coach at North Palm Beach Prep in Port Saint Lucie, Fla. – has experience on the defensive side of the ball, playing six games at cornerback in his two seasons with the Roughriders, notably returning two interceptions for touchdowns.

The 30-year-old now joins former Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett and wide receiver Jalin Marshall on the Elks roster. Other former Ohio State players in the CFL include wide receiver DeVier Posey (Lions), defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle (Calgary Stampeders) and safety Damon Webb (Saskatchewan Roughriders).

