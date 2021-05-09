172 Current And Former Ohio State Student-Athletes Receive Degrees On Sunday

One hundred and seventy-two current and former Ohio State student-athletes will receive their degrees during spring commencement on Sunday.

Among those graduating are 10 current and former football players, including offensive lineman Gavin Cupp (master’s in kinesiology), wide receiver Ellijah Gardiner (human development and family sciences), defensive tackle Zaid Hamdan (criminology), cornerback Demario McCall (sport industry), long snapper Bradley Robinson (human development and family sciences and nutrition), cornerback Bradley Roby (communications), tight end Mitch Rossi (finance), linebacker Ben Schmiesing (finance), linebacker Trayvon Wilburn (family resource management) and offensive lineman Max Wray (communications).

Gardiner, McCall, Robinson and Rossi will continue to play for the Buckeyes this fall while Hamadan (James Madison), Schmiesing (Dayton) and Wray (undecided) will finish their college careers elsewhere after entering the transfer portal this offseason. Cupp and Wilburn played their final seasons in 2020, as well.

Roby, meanwhile, took advantage of the athletic department’s degree completion program after leaving school early to enter the 2014 NFL Draft. Set begin his eighth season in the league this fall, including his third with the Houston Texans, he becomes the 93rd former football player to earn his degree through the program.

Other notable current and former Ohio State student-athletes graduating on Sunday include former women’s hockey player Jincy Dunne, former baseball player Mike Durant, former men’s hockey player Tanner Fritz, former women’s basketball player Dorka Juhasz, former men’s basketball player Abel Porter and wrestler Kaleb Romero.

A full list of graduates can be found here.

