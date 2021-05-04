New Orleans Saints Excited About Linebacker Pete Werner’s Versatility

In the days leading up to this year’s NFL Draft, former Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner started to generate buzz as a potential first-round pick due to his versatility and coverage skills. So, it should go without saying the New Orleans Saints were more than thrilled when he was still available with No. 60 overall pick in the second round.

“He’s a guy that we thought a lot of,” Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said during his post-draft media availability on April 30. “Very athletic, great instincts, tough, played Will linebacker, but we see him having some versatility. Real good in pass coverage and super smart. Really high, high football makeup.

“All the people involved at Ohio State speak so highly of him. I think he's had 35 starts there in the last three years. I don't think he's missed a game over the last three years. There are just a lot of things to like about this player and we're excited to be able to get him.”

Werner, a three-year starter for the Buckeyes with experience at both strong side and weak side linebacker, was surprised he ended up in New Orleans because he didn’t have many conversations with the staff during the pre-draft process. Still, he’s thankful things turned out the way they did.

“This is an unreal experience,” Werner said that same evening. “I’m so excited. I can’t wait to get the opportunity and arrive in New Orleans. That’s a place where they like Ohio State guys. This is almost the capital for guys coming out of Ohio State, so it feels great to be one of those guys. Being a Saint is everybody’s dream, so finding a great place like New Orleans is unbelievable.”

As mentioned, Werner becomes the fifth former Buckeyes on the Saints’ roster, joining wide receiver Michael Thomas, tight end Nick Vannett, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Malcolm Jenkins.

“We do joke about the number of Ohio State players that have come through here,” Loomis said. “Listen, Ohio State is one of the great programs in the country and they have a lot of talented players. I think it’s coincidental more than anything, but we have had a lot of Ohio State guys, and now we have another one.”

Loomis and New Orleans head coach Sean Payton said they expected Werner to compete for immediate playing time at weak side linebacker, but also noted he has enough flexibility to make an impact at middle linebacker. Werner agreed.

“That’s one of the biggest pieces that I bring to the table,” Werner said. “You talk about a guy that can fit in the ‘A’ or ‘B’ gap, as well as lock down a tight end or fit well with a zone. I think that versatile helped me a ton heading into this draft.

“I’m very excited to show what I’ve got.”

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Center Ibrahima Diallo Enters Transfer Portal

Ohio State Wide Receiver Jameson Williams Transferring To Alabama

2022 Florida Athlete Kye Stokes Commits To Ohio State

How Stokes' Commitment Impacts The Buckeyes' 2022 Recruiting Class

Ohio State, Alabama Tie For 2021 NFL Draft Lead With 10 Selections Apiece

Tight End Jake Hausmann Signs With Detroit Lions

Linebacker Tuf Borland Signs With Minnesota Vikings

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook