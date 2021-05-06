2022 New Jersey Cornerback Jayden Bellamy Lists Ohio State In Top 6

Bellamy is scheduled to take an official visit with the Buckeyes in late June.

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic three-star cornerback Jayden Bellamy included Ohio State in his top six on Thursday evening alongside Clemson, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and Rutgers.

The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Bellamy is considered the 39th-best cornerback and No. 427 prospect overall in the class of 2022, but the Buckeyes view him as someone who can play outside cornerback, in the slot or safety at the next level.

Bellamy landed an offer from head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and secondary coach Matt Barnes on March 23. He’s never been to campus but is set to take an official visit to Columbus on June 25-27.

Ohio State already holds commitments from three cornerbacks this cycle in Jacksonville Robert E. Lee five-star Jaheim Singletary, West Chester Lakota West four-star Jyaire Brown and Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep three-star Ryan Turner but seemingly has room for one more player at the position. That leaves Bellamy competing with the likes of St. Louis Lutheran North four-star Toriano Pride and Denton (Texas) Ryan four-star Austin Jordan for that open spot.

As mentioned, Bellamy’s versatility works in his favor, as the Buckeyes might opt to fill that one spot with someone who isn’t necessarily tied to one position.

Where Bellamy potentially fits into the fold also depends a lot on what happens with the staff’s pursuit of top targets at safety, where Ohio State recently landed a commitment from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood three-star Kye Stokes and continues to pursue Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk four-star Xavier Nwankpa and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star Zion Branch. If the Buckeyes strike out on one or both, that could further open the door for Bellamy.

Pride, Nwankpa and Branch are all scheduled to take their official visits on June 4-6, so the staff will have a better feel for where it stands in their respective recruitments by the time Bellamy’s official visit rolls around. He’s also set to take official visits with the Nittany Lions on June 11-13 and Fighting Irish on June 18-20 with his eye on a summertime commitment.

