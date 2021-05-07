Ohio State OT Commit Tegra Tshabola To Play In All-American Bowl

Tshabola becomes the fourth future Buckeye to accept an invitation to the nation’s premier high school showcase.

West Chester Lakota West four-star offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola on Thursday night became the latest Ohio State commit to announce his intentions of playing in the 2022 All-American Bowl.

The 6-foot-5 and 340-pound Tshabola, who is considered the 20th-best offensive tackle and No. 183 prospect overall in the class of 2022, pledged his services to the Buckeyes a little more than one ago. He was then named first-team all-Ohio by the coaches and media after leading the Firebirds to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the regional final of the state playoffs alongside teammate and four-star cornerback commit Jyaire Brown.

Still, Tshabola believes he has room to improve heading into his senior year of high school.

“Definitely being a little more patient in my pass sets and not lunging out too much,” Tshabola told BuckeyesNow at the Under Armour All-America Camp Series stop in Columbus last month. “I want to work on my leadership skills, just helping out the younger guys and teaching them things before I head out, not allow a sack, win a state championship and beat (Cincinnati) St. Xavier, the school we lost to. Just things like that.”

Tshabola will be joined at the All-America Bowl by a trio of Ohio State commitments in Southlake (Texas) Carroll five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers, Austin (Texas) Lake Travis five-star wide receiver Caleb Burton and Chandler, Ariz., four-star wide receiver Kyion Grayes.

Other notable targets that have also accepted invitations include Reading (Pa.) Governor Mifflin four-star running back Nicholas Singleton; Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams; Charlestown, Ind., four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin; Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star offensive guard Earnest Greene; Philadelphia Imhotep Institute Charter four-star defensive end Enai White; Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star defensive end Marvin Jones Jr.; Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star defensive tackle Caden Curry; Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller; St. Louis Lutheran North four-star cornerback Toriano Pride; and Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk four-star Xavier Nwankpa.

The 2022 All-American Bowl is set to take play at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 8. It will be broadcast live on NBC at 12 p.m. ET.

