2022 Florida Cornerback Ryan Turner Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State landed its second commitment in four days when Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep three-star cornerback Ryan Turner pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Wednesday afternoon. He follows the lead of Seffner (Fla.) Armwood three-star athlete Kye Stokes, who committed on Sunday night.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with a talent and love for a sport I know without Him would be impossible,” Turner said in a graphic posted to Twitter. “A heartfelt thank you to my parents, siblings, coaches, teammates, friends and family for believing in me and for your unwavering support.

“To all of the coaches who reached out to me during this recruiting process showing major love, I thank you! After speaking with my family, I am prepared to announce that I am committed to The Ohio State University.”

The 6-foot-0 and 180-pound Turner – who is considered the 34th-best cornerback and No. 380 prospect overall in the class of 2022 – landed an offer from the Buckeyes in early February and has built a strong bond with defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, secondary coach Matt Barnes and offensive quality control coach/South Florida native Keenan Bailey in the meantime.

He notably took a four-day self-guided visit to Columbus in late March, and though he was unable to meet with the coaching staff or check out the facilities due to the ongoing recruiting dead period, it’s clear the trip made a lasting impression on him and his family, as he quickly scheduled an official visit for the weekend of June 11-13.

Turner also took a self-guided visit to Clemson – the program that was widely viewed as the biggest threat in his recruitment – in April. One of the many things that worked in the Buckeyes’ favor, though, was the size of campus and the city surrounding it, whereas the Tigers’ campus has a small-town feel.

With his commitment, Turner becomes 12th member of and the third cornerback in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, joining Jacksonville Robert E. Lee five-star Jaheim Singletary and West Chester Lakota West four-star Jyaire Brown. The Buckeyes could potentially add one more player at the position, with St. Louis Lutheran North four-star Toriano Pride and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic three-star Jayden Bellamy set to take official visits in June, as well.

