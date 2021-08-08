25 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Receive Degrees During Summer Commencement

The list of graduates includes four football players and one Olympian.

Twenty-five current and former student-athletes are set to receive their diplomas during Ohio State’s summer commencement at the Schottenstein Center on Sunday afternoon.

Included among the graduates are offensive tackle Thayer Munford, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, running back Master Teague and cornerback Marcus Williamson, as well as sprinter Anavia Battle, who just competed in the 200-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics.

Other current and former Buckeyes receiving their degrees on Sunday include men’s basketball guard Jimmy Sotos, Big Ten Medal of Honor winner and men’s lacrosse midfielder Ryan Terefenko and women’s lacrosse goalie Jillian Rizzo, who is the program’s all-time leader in saves, as well as Bernard Melus and Alexanne Verret, who were All-Americans in pistol and fencing, respectively.

The full list of graduates are below, listed alphabetically by sport:

MEN’S BASKETBALL - Sotos, Economics.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK - Tevin Brown, Education (Master’s).

WOMEN’S FENCING - Jessica Thow, Psychology; and Alexanne Verret, Accounting.

FOOTBALL - Munford, Human Development and Family Science; Ruckert, Human Development and Family Science; Teague, Communications; and Williamson, Public Management (Graduate Certificate).

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS - Kaitlyn Gilson, Communications.

MEN’S HOCKEY - Chris Crane, Sport Industry.

MEN’S LACROSSE - Jeffrey Henrick, Kinesiology (Master’s); Tre LeClaire, Kinesiology (Master’s); Ryan Terefenko, Kinesiology (Master’s); and Alec Van de Bovenkamp, Kinesiology (Master’s).

WOMEN’S LACROSSE - Mary Kate Bonanni, Kinesiology (Master’s); Elizabeth Hernandez, Kinesiology (Master’s); Kelsey Reed, Kinesiology (Master’s); and Jillian Rizzo, Kinesiology (Master’s).

PISTOL - Bernard Amelia, Electrical and Computer Engineering.

MEN’S SOCCER - Devyn Etling, Sport Industry; and Matthew Kiley, Communications.

WOMEN’S SOCCER - Emaly Vatne, Exercise Science.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD - Anavia Battle, Human Development and Family Science.

WRESTLING - Elijah Cleary, Film Studies; and Hunter Lucas, Sociology.

Summer commencement will begin at 2 p.m. and can be live streamed here.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Freshman Cornerback Denzel Burke Loses Black Stripe

New York Giants Claim Former Ohio State TE Jake Hausmann

Former Ohio State LB Raekwon McMillan Out For Season With Torn ACL

Former Ohio State Wrestler Kyle Snyder Earns Silver Medal At Tokyo Olympics

Former RB, WR Demario McCall Ready To Make Impact On Ohio State Secondary

Former Ohio State Soccer Player Nichelle Prince Wins Gold At Tokyo Olympics

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook