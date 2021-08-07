Former Ohio State LB Raekwon McMillan Out For Season With Torn ACL

The fifth-year linebacker suffered the same injury during his rookie season.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, former Ohio State and current New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan will miss the upcoming season after suffering a torn ACL in a recent practice.

This marks the second time that McMillan – a second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft – has suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp, as he tore his ACL in the preseason opener during his rookie season.

McMillan rebounded from the first injury and went on to recorded 204 tackles in 45 career games, including 32 starts, in the three seasons since with the Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders. He then signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in March, where he was reunited with former Buckeyes tight end Rashod Berry.

McMillan, who played at Ohio State from 2014-16, will now spent the season on injured reserve and look to sign another one-year contract during free agency next spring.

