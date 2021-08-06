Former Ohio State Soccer Player Nichelle Prince Wins Gold Medal At Tokyo Olympics

Prince becomes the second current or former Buckeye to capture gold at this year's games.

Former Ohio State forward Nichelle Prince won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics after the Canadian women’s soccer team knocked off Sweden in penalty kicks on Friday morning.

The 26-year-old Prince played for the Buckeyes from 2013-16, recording 27 goals and 20 assists in 72 career games. She was then selected by the Houston Dash with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 National Women’s Soccer League Draft.

A native of Ajax, Ontario, Prince has played in 66 games with her home country since 2013, scoring 12 goals. She also won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Photo courtesy of the Ohio State Dept. of Athletics/@OhioStateWSOC on Twitter.

Prince becomes the second current or former Ohio State student-athlete to win gold in Tokyo, as junior swimmer Hunter Armstrong was part of the United States’ 4x100-meter medley team that captured gold last Saturday.

