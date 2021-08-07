New York Giants Claim Former Ohio State TE Jake Hausmann

Hausmann has found a new team one day after being waived by the Detroit Lions.

The New York Giants announced on Saturday afternoon they have claimed former Ohio State tight end Jake Hausmann off of waivers from the Detroit Lions.

A former four-star prospect from Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, Hausmann caught just three passes for 26 yards and one touchdown in 30 career games with the Buckeyes from 2016-20. He was primarily used on special teams and as a blocker as the third-string tight end behind Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert during his senior season.

Hausmann signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Lions following this year’s NFL Draft but was waived by on Friday. He will now provide some depth for the Giants after they lost Levine Toilolo to a torn Achilles earlier this week.

The 6-foot-4 and 255-pound Hausmann will be reunited in New York with former Ohio State running back Mike Weber and wide receiver Austin Mack.

