Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Previewing Ohio State's 2021 Season

Catch the latest episode here as we address all of the hot-button topics around the Buckeyes.

The season is finally here.

The College Football Playoff game on January 11th against Alabama was one of the most frustrating losses in recent memory because the Buckeyes had such a tough day. Ohio State has long put that game behind them and moved on to the 2021 campaign, but it's still the last time fans saw the Scarlet and Gray out on the field ... and it's still a painful memory.

It's finally time to get back to normal. A jam-packed stadium, The Best Damn Band In The Land, Brutus roaming the sidelines, the incomparable Script Ohio and fantastic half time performances ... it's so, so good to be back.

With the season officially kicking off at Minnesota next Thursday night, it's time to address all of the hottest topics around the season.

Can C.J. Stroud be the kind of quarterback that leads the Buckeyes to the promised land? How will Thayer Munford and Chris Olave enhance their draft stock after deciding to return for another year? What will the secondary do to step up after a disappointing 2020? Is it National Title or bust for Ryan Day?

Brett Hiltbrand and I dive into these topics and so much more - including a few thoughts on Michigan, Penn State and Indiana - as we preview the 2021 season on Buckeye Breakdown!

You can catch Buckeye Breakdown wherever you like to listen to your favorite podcasts! Be sure to subscribe/follow so you don't miss an episode as we talk about the Buckeyes throughout the season!

