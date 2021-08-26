Baltimore Ravens Trading Former Ohio State CB Shaun Wade To New England Patriots

August 26, 2021
Report: Baltimore Ravens Close To Trading Former Ohio State Cornerback Shaun Wade To New England Patriots

The fifth-round pick has impressed this preseason but wasn't certain to make the 53-man roster.
According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Baltimore Ravens are on the verge of trading former Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots.

The 6-foot-1 and 191-pound Wade was a fifth-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. He’s recorded one tackle and one interception and had a perfect passer rating allowed in 25 coverage snaps across two games this preseason.

The Ravens are loaded at cornerback with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett on the roster, making Wade expendable despite his impressive preseason. He’ll now provide some depth to a Patriots unit without Stephon Gilmore (physically unable to perform list) and Jonathan Jones, who suffered an undisclosed injury in Thursday's practice.

Wade now joins former Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan on the Patriots roster, though McMillan is out for the season after tearing his ACL in preseason practice earlier this month.

