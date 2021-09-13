Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of Week For Second Time This Season

Stroud earned the honor for the second week in a row by throwing for the second-most yards in a game in school history.

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row on Monday morning.

The 6-foot-3 and 218-pound Stroud threw for 484 yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ loss to Oregon on Saturday. It was the second-most passing yards in a single game in Ohio State history, trailing only Dwayne Haskins’ 499 yards in the win over Northwestern in the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game.

However, Stroud also threw a critical interception in the final minutes of the game, which effectively sealed the victory for the Ducks, who improved to 1-9 against the Buckeyes with the 35-28 win.

“I just rushed it on my part,” Stroud said after the game. “Definitely should have taken a little more time to execute the play.”

Interestingly, this marked Ohio State’s first regular-season loss since that 2018 season. The Buckeyes bounced back to win the Rose Bowl that season, and Stroud is now focused on helping the team rebound in similar fashion this fall.

“It starts on my behalf to lead the team as the quarterback,” Stroud said. “I definitely will do my part to get us back to where we need to be.”

That said, Stroud is the first Ohio State player to be named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week multiple times in a season since former running back J.K. Dobbins in 2017.

-----

-----

