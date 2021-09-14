Ohio State Preparing to Host Tulsa in Second All-Time Meeting

Here is a look at what happened in the only other matchup between these two programs.

Ohio State fans will bear witness to another rare matchup this weekend when Tulsa comes to town.

The Buckeyes (1-1) and Golden Hurricane (0-2) will face off on the gridiron for only the second time ever at noon in Columbus. The game kicks off at 3:30 Eastern Time and will be televised live on FS1.

Opponent: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

All-Time Record: OSU leads, 1-0

First Meeting: Sept. 10, 2016 (Ohio State, 48-3)

Last Meeting: Sept. 10, 2016 (Ohio State, 48-3)

Current Win Streak: OSU, 1

In September 2016, the Buckeyes squared off for the first time against Tulsa, a member of the American Athletic Conference.

Quarterback J.T Barrett, running back Mike Weber and wide receiver Curtis Samuel were all notable members of the Ohio State roster at the time. Terry McLaurin (currently a member of the Washington Football Team in the NFL) and Parris Campbell also donned the Scarlet and Gray that season.

Safety Malik Hooker (a member of the Indianapolis Colts) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (who just signed a huge contract extension with the New Orleans Saints) led the way for the Silver Bullets.

On the other sideline, quarterback Dane Evans, who is now a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League, led the Tulsa offense.

Both teams opened the game with a field goal, leaving the score tied at 3-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The Buckeyes took care of the rest of the game’s scoring. Ohio State’s scores weren’t limited to just the offense; the defense also found pay dirt.

Both Hooker and Lattimore had interceptions they returned for touchdowns in the second quarter, for 26 and 40 yards respectively.

Barrett was responsible for 12 points off a pair of rushing touchdowns, first from 11 and then five yards out.

According to ESPN, Ohio State is the favorite in Saturday’s matchup with a win percentage of 95.2%, and a projected spread of -26.5.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State S Josh Proctor Out For Season Following Surgery On Leg Injury

Ohio State's Sept. 25 Game Against Akron Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff

C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of Week For Second Time This Season

Former Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah Out For Season With Ruptured Achilles

Watch Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Score First NFL Touchdown For Bears

Former Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore Agrees To Contract Extension With Saints

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!