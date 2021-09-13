Ohio State’s Sept. 25 Game Against Akron Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff

The Buckeyes will play their second night game of the season against the in-state Zips.

The Big Ten announced on Monday afternoon that Ohio State’s Sept. 25 game against Akron will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

This marks the second night game of the season for the Buckeyes, who opened with a Thursday evening game at Minnesota on Sept. 2. It’s the first home night game this year, though, as Ohio State already hosted Oregon at noon and will take on Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday.

The only other games on the schedule with set times include at home against Maryland at 12 p.m. on Oct. 9 and on the road at Michigan at 12 p.m. on Nov. 27.

The Zips, meanwhile, opened the season with consecutive losses to Auburn and Temple and host Bryant this weekend before coming to Columbus. Ohio State is 3-0 all time against Akron, with their last meeting coming in 2011 (42-0).

