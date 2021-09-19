Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Replaces Injured Chicago Bears Starter Andy Dalton

Former Ohio State and current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is set to see the first extended action of his NFL career after starter Andy Dalton suffered a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Dalton completed seven of his first eight passes for 41 yards and a touchdown to give the Bears to a 7-0 lead early, but came up lame when he scrambled out of bounds on a 14-yard run in the second quarter.

He was briefly replaced by Fields, who handed the ball off on back-to-back plays before coming up just short of a first down on a run of his own. Chicago then punted.

Dalton returned to the game on the following drive but then headed to the locker room after the Bears were forced to punt again, at which time he was ruled questionable to return.

Fields is currently 4-for-8 passing for 55 yards. He's also rushed five times for 24 yards, helping Chicago extend its lead to 10-3 early in the fourth quarter.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Ranked No. 10 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Saturday's Results

Ohio State Falls To No. 12 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Tulsa

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Tuning Out Critics, Focusing On Getting Better Each Week

TreVeyon Henderson Breaks Ohio State Freshman Single-Game Rushing Record

Henderson Puts Buckeyes On His Back, Ohio State Slips Past Tulsa

Offensive Lineman Thayer Munford Leaves Ohio State Game With Injury

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook