Ohio State’s Oct. 2 Game At Rutgers Set For 3:30 P.M. Kickoff On Big Ten Network

The Buckeyes will return to conference play with a mid-afternoon start against the Scarlet Knights.

The Big Ten announced on Monday that Ohio State’s game at Rutgers on Oct. 2 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

This marks the second mid-afternoon start for the Buckeyes this season, including last weekend’s 41-20 win over Tulsa. It’s also the second straight game on the league’s television network, as this weekend’s game against Akron also set for 7:30 p.m. on BTN.

Ohio State is 7-0 all time against the Scarlet Knights, who joined the Big Ten in 2014. But last year’s game in Columbus, a 49-27 victory by the Buckeyes, was the closest the series has ever been (22 points).

Rutgers is 3-0 this season, with wins over Temple, Syracuse and Delaware. The Scarlet Knights will travel to No. 19 Michigan this weekend to open Big Ten play.

