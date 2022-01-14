A Look At Ohio State’s Madden NFL 22 Campus Legends Roster
The Ohio State football program is now officially part of EA Sports’ Madden NFL 22, meaning users can play as the Buckeyes in the video game’s Campus Legends mode.
Both Ohio State and Alabama have been added to the game with Friday’s patch, joining the likes of Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and USC. Each team features a blend of current and former NFL stars who played for those colleges.
The Buckeyes can only be controlled in Superstar KO online matches through Jan. 31, so you won’t be able to play solo exhibition games. However, it’s possible they’ll be added as a choice in a future update to Face of the Franchise, which allows users to play a pair of College Football Playoff games on their way to being drafted.
That said, the full rosters are as follows, with “X” notating which players have X-Factor abilities, led by quarterback Justin Fields (Truzz), running back Ezekiel Elliott (Freight Train) and defensive end Chase Young (Momentum Shift):
OFFENSE
QB - Fields (X)
RB - Elliott (X)
RB - J.K. Dobbins
FB - Carlos Hyde
WR - Joey Galloway (X)
WR - Michael Thomas
WR - Terry McLaurin
TE - Nick Vannett
TE - Luke Farrell
LT - Taylor Decker
LG - Andrew Norwell
C - Corey Linsley
RG - Wyatt Davis
DEFENSE
LE - Nick Bosa (X)
DT - Cameron Heyward
DT - Jonathan Hankins
DT - DaVon Hamilton
RE - Sam Hubbard
RE - Young (X)
LOLB - Joey Bosa
MLB - Ryan Shazier (X)
MLB - Jerome Baker
ROLB - A.J. Hawk
CB - Denzel Ward
CB - Marshon Lattimore
CB - Jeff Okudah
CB - Bradley Roby
FS - Malik Hooker
SS - Jack Tatum
SS - Malcolm Jenkins
SPECIAL TEAMS
P - Cameron Johnston
