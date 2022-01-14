Skip to main content

A Look At Ohio State’s Madden NFL 22 Campus Legends Roster

The Buckeyes are one of two new playable teams for the video game's Superstar KO matches.

The Ohio State football program is now officially part of EA Sports’ Madden NFL 22, meaning users can play as the Buckeyes in the video game’s Campus Legends mode.

Both Ohio State and Alabama have been added to the game with Friday’s patch, joining the likes of Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and USC. Each team features a blend of current and former NFL stars who played for those colleges.

The Buckeyes can only be controlled in Superstar KO online matches through Jan. 31, so you won’t be able to play solo exhibition games. However, it’s possible they’ll be added as a choice in a future update to Face of the Franchise, which allows users to play a pair of College Football Playoff games on their way to being drafted.

That said, the full rosters are as follows, with “X” notating which players have X-Factor abilities, led by quarterback Justin Fields (Truzz), running back Ezekiel Elliott (Freight Train) and defensive end Chase Young (Momentum Shift):

OFFENSE

QB - Fields (X)
RB - Elliott (X)
RB - J.K. Dobbins
FB - Carlos Hyde
WR - Joey Galloway (X)
WR - Michael Thomas
WR - Terry McLaurin
TE - Nick Vannett
TE - Luke Farrell
LT - Taylor Decker
LG - Andrew Norwell
C - Corey Linsley
RG - Wyatt Davis

DEFENSE

LE - Nick Bosa (X)
DT - Cameron Heyward
DT - Jonathan Hankins
DT - DaVon Hamilton
RE - Sam Hubbard
RE - Young (X)
LOLB - Joey Bosa
MLB - Ryan Shazier (X)
MLB - Jerome Baker
ROLB - A.J. Hawk
CB - Denzel Ward
CB - Marshon Lattimore
CB - Jeff Okudah
CB - Bradley Roby
FS - Malik Hooker
SS - Jack Tatum
SS - Malcolm Jenkins

SPECIAL TEAMS

P - Cameron Johnston

Madden 22
Madden 22
Madden 22
Madden 22

-----

Read More

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State DE Zach Harrison To Return For Senior Season

Ohio State Offers 2023 Dublin (Ohio) Coffman DL Will Smith Jr.

Former Ohio State WR Jameson Williams Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Ohio State Adds Oklahoma State’s Koy McFarland, Michael Hunter To Staff

Ohio State To Hire Jacksonville Jaguars’ Tim Walton As New Cornerbacks Coach

Assistant Coach Kerry Coombs Will Not Return To Ohio State’s Staff In 2022

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Madden 22
Football

A Look At Ohio State’s Madden NFL 22 Campus Legends Roster

24 minutes ago
29. Zach Harrison
Football

Ohio State DE Zach Harrison To Return For Senior Season

2 hours ago
Will Smith Jr.
Recruiting

Ohio State Offers 2023 Dublin (Ohio) Coffman DL Will Smith Jr.

2 hours ago
27. Meechie Johnson
Basketball

Ohio State G Meechie Johnson Unavailable For Tonight's Game At Wisconsin

21 hours ago
Jameson Williams
Football

Former Ohio State, Current Alabama WR Jameson Williams Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Jan 13, 2022
Koy McFarland
Football

Report: Ohio State Adds Oklahoma State’s Koy McFarland, Michael Hunter To Coaching Staff

Jan 13, 2022
Tim Walton
Football

Report: Ohio State To Hire Jacksonville Jaguars’ Tim Walton As New Cornerbacks Coach

Jan 13, 2022
5. Kerry Coombs
Football

Assistant Coach Kerry Coombs Will Not Return To Ohio State’s Staff In 2022

Jan 13, 2022