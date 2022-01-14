A Look At Ohio State’s Madden NFL 22 Campus Legends Roster

The Buckeyes are one of two new playable teams for the video game's Superstar KO matches.

The Ohio State football program is now officially part of EA Sports’ Madden NFL 22, meaning users can play as the Buckeyes in the video game’s Campus Legends mode.

Both Ohio State and Alabama have been added to the game with Friday’s patch, joining the likes of Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and USC. Each team features a blend of current and former NFL stars who played for those colleges.

The Buckeyes can only be controlled in Superstar KO online matches through Jan. 31, so you won’t be able to play solo exhibition games. However, it’s possible they’ll be added as a choice in a future update to Face of the Franchise, which allows users to play a pair of College Football Playoff games on their way to being drafted.

That said, the full rosters are as follows, with “X” notating which players have X-Factor abilities, led by quarterback Justin Fields (Truzz), running back Ezekiel Elliott (Freight Train) and defensive end Chase Young (Momentum Shift):

OFFENSE

QB - Fields (X)

RB - Elliott (X)

RB - J.K. Dobbins

FB - Carlos Hyde

WR - Joey Galloway (X)

WR - Michael Thomas

WR - Terry McLaurin

TE - Nick Vannett

TE - Luke Farrell

LT - Taylor Decker

LG - Andrew Norwell

C - Corey Linsley

RG - Wyatt Davis

DEFENSE

LE - Nick Bosa (X)

DT - Cameron Heyward

DT - Jonathan Hankins

DT - DaVon Hamilton

RE - Sam Hubbard

RE - Young (X)

LOLB - Joey Bosa

MLB - Ryan Shazier (X)

MLB - Jerome Baker

ROLB - A.J. Hawk

CB - Denzel Ward

CB - Marshon Lattimore

CB - Jeff Okudah

CB - Bradley Roby

FS - Malik Hooker

SS - Jack Tatum

SS - Malcolm Jenkins

SPECIAL TEAMS

P - Cameron Johnston

