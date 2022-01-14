Ohio State DE Zach Harrison To Return For Senior Season

The Buckeyes' defense gets a massive boost as Harrison opts to put off the NFL for another year.

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison posted several photos on Instagram on Friday morning with the caption “9/3/22,” indicating that he’ll return for his senior season, which opens with a highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

A former five-star prospect from Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange, Harrison has recorded 72 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, six pass break ups and two forced fumbles in 33 games for the Buckeyes over the last three seasons.

He was named a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the media, third-team all-conference selection by the coaches and team captain by his peers this past fall, but acknowledged last month there were still things he wanted to accomplish in Columbus before taking his talents to the next level.

“I’m still gathering information so I can make the right decision for me and my family,” Harrison said during his pre-Rose Bowl media availability. “I feel like there’s definitely some things that I’ve left on the table that I feel like if I come back I can accomplish. That’s something I just gotta factor in and sit down with my mom and dad and make those decisions.

“I feel like I had a good year, but like I said, there’s definitely some things I left on the table that I could cross off the list if I were to come back for next year.”

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft is Monday, so Harrison certainly won't be the last player to either announce his intentions to return or forgo his remaining eligibility in the next few days. Other notable players who could go one way or the other include offensive tackle Dawand Jones and defensive tackle Taron Vincent.

While the Buckeyes did lose senior Tyreke Smith to the draft, they’re still set to return Harrison, rising fifth-year seniors Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Tyler Friday – who missed all of last season with a torn ACL suffered in preseason practice – and rising sophomores Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau at defensive end next season.

