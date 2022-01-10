EA Sports Adding Alabama, Ohio State To Madden NFL 22's Campus Legends Mode

Fans don't have to wait until a new college football game arrives to play as the Buckeyes or Crimson Tide.

For the first time since NCAA Football 14, fans will be able to play a video game as either Alabama or Ohio State after EA Sports announced on Monday it was adding the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide to its Campus Legends mode.

Madden held two Campus Legends events this fall, which allowed users to play as Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and USC in Superstar KO matches. Each team features a blend of current and former NFL stars who played for those colleges.

If the graphic is any indication, Alabama will feature at least running back Derrick Henry and wide receivers Julio Jones and DeVonta Smith, while Ohio State's roster will include quarterback Justin Fields, running back Ezekiel Elliott and defensive end Chase Young, among others.

Fans will be able to play as the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide beginning on Jan. 14, though it’s unclear how long the event will run. The first event took place Aug. 31 through Sept. 27, while the last event was held from Nov. 20 through Dec. 6.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State DT Darrion Henry-Young Transferring To Kentucky

Ohio State Promotes Brian Hartline To Passing Game Coordinator

2022 California DT Hero Kanu Commits To Ohio State

How Kanu's Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

Ohio State LS Bradley Robinson To Return For Seventh Season Of Eligibility

Sources: Ohio State To Name UCLA's Justin Frye New Offensive Line Coach

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!