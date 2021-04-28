Ohio State Junior Wide Receiver Jameson Williams Enters Transfer Portal

Ohio State junior wide receiver Jameson Williams has entered his name into the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed to BuckeyesNow on Wednesday afternoon. The news was first reported by AL.com's Matt Zenitz.

A former four-star prospect from St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep, Williams caught 15 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Buckeyes. That included a 45-yard touchdown catch in the 49-28 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.

“I feel like last season was a good season,” Williams said during his spring practice media availability on April 15. “I just feel like it was a good season overall. I made plays, I had a lot of fun and I feel like I got better as the season went on.

“Also, this offseason, I feel like I got a letter better. I’ve been just working on certain things and then perfecting those certain things to become a full wide receiver.”

Williams’ 308 snaps last season were third-most of any receiver on the roster, trailing only senior Chris Olave and fellow junior Garrett Wilson. His role was set to decrease in 2021, though, as Wilson moved back outside this spring and sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba replaced him in the slot.

That left Williams competing with sophomore Julian Fleming and early enrollee freshman Marvin Harrison Jr. for second-string snaps. He now becomes the second wide receiver to enter the portal this offseason, joining fellow St. Louis native Mookie Cooper, who has since transferred to Missouri.

Junior offensive lineman Max Wray also entered his name into the transfer portal during spring practices, which means the Buckeyes are currently at 82 scholarship players – three below the limit. The five returning seniors do not count against the limit, meanwhile.

