2022 Georgia Offensive Lineman Addison Nichols Puts Ohio State In Top 5

The Buckeyes will welcome Nichols to campus for his official visit in mid-June.

Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School four-star offensive lineman Addison Nichols included Ohio State in his top five on Wednesday afternoon alongside Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and USC.

The 6-foot-5 and 305-pound Nichols – who is considered the third-best offensive guard and No. 103 prospect overall in the class of 2022 – landed an offer from the Buckeyes in January 2020 and has maintained contact with head coach Ryan Day, offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and linebackers coach/area recruiter Al Washington ever since.

Nichols has also set official visits with each of his five finalists, including with the Bulldogs on June 4, Gators on June 11, Buckeyes on June 14, Volunteers on June 18 and Trojans on June 25. He plans to make his college decision sometime this summer.

“I’m real excited to get out there and see the place, meet Coach Stud and Coach Day,” Nichols told SI All-American during the Under Armour All-American camp series stop in Atlanta on March 21. “I talk with them weekly, every few days, so I’m excited to get out there.

“(Studrawa) says that I would just fit perfectly at Ohio State. He sends me articles, tweets and graphics about the offensive line, what they’re doing, their business degree. He’s just like, ‘You would fit here perfectly.’ They have great offensive linemen. They’ve sent a lot of linemen to The NFL. What has it been, the past 10-20 years that they’re always in the top 10? They’re just a great football program.”

One thing that will play a significant role in Nichols’ decision is what the school can offer outside of football, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given that he’s an Eagle Scout, a second-degree black belt and plays three instruments – the piano, guitar and ukulele. That coupled with his involvement in community service and other off-the-field initiatives bring to mind the recruitment of fellow Georgia native Harry Miller, who picked the Buckeyes over the home-state Bulldogs during the 2019 recruiting cycle.

“(Ohio State’s) internship program is one of the best in the country and I feel like that would really set me up for life if football did not work out,” Nichols said.

The Buckeyes already hold one commitment along the offensive line for the current recruiting cycle in West Chester Lakota West four-star Tegra Tshabola but but hope to take three or four more players at the position this cycle.

It’s worth noting the staff has placed an emphasis on versatility rather than the traditional guard/tackle designation, and Nichols is near the top of the list of options that also includes Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian five-star tackle Zach Rice; Charlestown, Ind., four-star tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star tackle Tyler Booker; Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star tackle Kam Dewberry; Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star tackle Aamil Wagner; and St. John Bosco four-star guard Earnest Greene.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Junior Wide Receiver Jameson Williams Enters Transfer Portal

2023 Alabama Defensive Tackle James Smith Eyeing Visit To Ohio State

Jaguars, Urban Meyer Considering Ohio State's Justin Fields With No. 1 Overall Pick

Ohio State Hires Former NFL Linebacker Ricky Brown As Quality Control Coach

Ohio State Linebacker Commit Dasan McCullough Flips To Indiana

Quarterback Quinn Ewers Locked Into Ohio State Commitment

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook