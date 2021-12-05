Ohio State Stays No. 7 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll After Conference Championships

The Buckeyes saw no movement in the poll after watching the Big Ten Championship Game from home.

Ohio State stayed at No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after not playing in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday evening.

It snapped a streak of four straight seasons in which the Buckeyes won the conference title and will likely end their streak of consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff at two.

Michigan, which won the Big Ten with a resounding victory over No. 17 Iowa, is the highest ranked team in the conference at No. 2. The only other team from the conference that is still ranked in the top 25 is Michigan State at No. 11.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 Poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (50) Michigan (9) Georgia Cincinnati (3) Notre Dame Baylor Ohio State Ole Miss Oklahoma State Utah Michigan State BYU Pittsburgh Oklahoma Oregon Louisiana-Lafayette Iowa N.C. State Clemson Wake Forest Houston Arkansas Texas A&M UTSA Kentucky

