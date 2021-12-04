Ohio State LB/S Craig Young Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Young played in every game for the Buckeyes this season but saw just 132 snaps on defense.

As first reported by Bucknuts’ Patrick Murphy and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State redshirt sophomore linebacker/safety Craig Young has entered his name into the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3 and 223-pound Young was expected to play a significant role for the Buckeyes this season at the Bullet position, a hybrid linebacker/safety spot that was ultimately manned by fellow redshirt sophomore Ronnie Hickman.

While he played in every game, Young saw just 132 snaps on defense. He finished the year with 15 tackles, two pass break ups and one interception that he returned 70 yards for a touchdown in the blowout win over Maryland in early October.

The Fort Wayne, Ind., native played a season-high 24 snaps in the win over Michigan State on Nov. 20, indicating he may have a larger role moving forward at the cover safety spot. However, he saw just six snaps in the loss to Michigan the following week.

“He’s had a great attitude all year,” head coach Ryan Day said following the win over the Spartans. “Because of that, he’s playing late in the season for us. He’s a very important part of our defense. He’s worked really, really hard. His attitude’s been great, and so here we are in some of our biggest games and he’s out there.”

Young is now the third Ohio State player to enter the transfer portal this week, joining quarterbacks Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school after the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes last fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A former three-star prospect, Young notably had offers coming out of high school from Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Bowl Fate To Be Determined By Conference Championship Results

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Manning Award Finalist

Marcus Freeman’s First Regular Season Game As ND's Coach Will Be At Ohio State

Ohio State's Stroud, Henderson, Burke Named Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalists

Ohio State To Face Utah Or Oregon In Rose Bowl In Most Bowl Projections

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!