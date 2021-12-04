Ohio State LB/S Craig Young Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Linebacker/Safety Craig Young Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    Young played in every game for the Buckeyes this season but saw just 132 snaps on defense.
    Author:

    As first reported by Bucknuts’ Patrick Murphy and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State redshirt sophomore linebacker/safety Craig Young has entered his name into the transfer portal.

    The 6-foot-3 and 223-pound Young was expected to play a significant role for the Buckeyes this season at the Bullet position, a hybrid linebacker/safety spot that was ultimately manned by fellow redshirt sophomore Ronnie Hickman.

    While he played in every game, Young saw just 132 snaps on defense. He finished the year with 15 tackles, two pass break ups and one interception that he returned 70 yards for a touchdown in the blowout win over Maryland in early October.

    The Fort Wayne, Ind., native played a season-high 24 snaps in the win over Michigan State on Nov. 20, indicating he may have a larger role moving forward at the cover safety spot. However, he saw just six snaps in the loss to Michigan the following week.

    “He’s had a great attitude all year,” head coach Ryan Day said following the win over the Spartans. “Because of that, he’s playing late in the season for us. He’s a very important part of our defense. He’s worked really, really hard. His attitude’s been great, and so here we are in some of our biggest games and he’s out there.”

    Young is now the third Ohio State player to enter the transfer portal this week, joining quarterbacks Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school after the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes last fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

    A former three-star prospect, Young notably had offers coming out of high school from Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin. 

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    Read More

    You may also like:

    Ohio State’s Bowl Fate To Be Determined By Conference Championship Results

    Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Manning Award Finalist

    Marcus Freeman’s First Regular Season Game As ND's Coach Will Be At Ohio State

    Ohio State's Stroud, Henderson, Burke Named Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalists

    Ohio State To Face Utah Or Oregon In Rose Bowl In Most Bowl Projections

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    86. Craig Young
    Football

    Ohio State LB/S Craig Young Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    32 minutes ago
    Rose Bowl
    Football

    Ohio State’s Bowl Fate To Be Determined By Conference Championship Results

    43 minutes ago
    66. Quinn Ewers
    Football

    Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers To Enter Transfer Portal

    18 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats
    Football

    What To Watch For In Week 14 Of The 2021 College Football Season

    19 hours ago
    Kenny Pickett
    Football

    ACC Championship Game Predictions: No. 15 Pittsburgh vs. No. 16 Wake Forest

    19 hours ago
    Desmond Ridder
    Football

    AAC Championship Game Predictions: No. 21 Houston at No. 4 Cincinnati

    19 hours ago
    Aidan Hutchinson
    Football

    Big Ten Championship Game Predictions: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa

    19 hours ago
    Stetson Bennett
    Football

    SEC Championship Game Predictions: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama

    21 hours ago