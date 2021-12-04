Report: Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers To Enter Transfer Portal

The true freshman appeared in just one game for the Buckeyes after reclassifying this summer.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers will enter his name into the transfer portal. He is expected to consider Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech as potential destinations.

Ewers, who was widely regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2022, reclassified and join the Buckeyes in August in order to profit from his name, image and likeness. He signed numerous endorsement deals, including one worth more than $1 million.

Arriving midway through fall camp, Ewers did not factor into the three-way quarterback battle between eventual winner C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord. Head coach Ryan Day noted in September he still had “a lot of catching up” to do before he would see the field.

Ewers was elevated to third-string in early November when Miller was suspended for driving while impaired, a charge that was later reduced to reckless operation. He then traveled with the team to Nebraska and made an appearance in the blowout win over Michigan State, taking two snaps to end the game.

The highest-rated prospect to ever sign with Ohio State, Ewers will become the second signal-caller to enter the portal this week, with Miller being the other.

That said, the Buckeyes recently landed a commitment from 2022 Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star Devin Brown, who would have seemingly taken Miller’s spot on the roster. Now they’ll have to search for another in the portal, as Day prefers to have four scholarship quarterbacks in the room at one time.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Manning Award Finalist

Marcus Freeman’s First Regular Season Game As ND's Coach Will Be At Ohio State

Ohio State's Stroud, Henderson, Burke Named Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalists

Ohio State To Face Utah Or Oregon In Rose Bowl In Most Bowl Projections

Former Ohio State LB Marcus Freeman To Be Named Notre Dame Head Coach

2022 Utah QB Devin Brown Commits To Ohio State

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!