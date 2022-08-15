Just like the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released last week, Ohio State will begin the 2022 season as the second-ranked team in the Associated Press top 25 poll, which was unveiled on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes have appeared in the preseason top 25 for a nation-leading 34 straight years, dating back to the 1989 season. That breaks a tie with Nebraska (1970-2002) and Penn State (1968-2000) for the longest such streak in poll history.

Ohio State’s 69 total appearances are also the most of any team in the country, having been unranked just four times since the AP poll was introduced ahead of the 1950 season (1966-67, 1979 and 1988). The Buckeyes have notably been ranked in the top five on 13 occasions, including nine of the last 10 years.

As for this year’s poll, Ohio State received six first-place votes, trailing only No. 1 Alabama with 54. Third-ranked Georgia received three, while Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top five.

In addition to the Fighting Irish, other ranked teams on the Buckeyes’ schedule include No. 8 Michigan, No. 15 Michigan State and No. 18 Wisconsin. Iowa and Penn State are unranked, also received votes in the poll.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (54) Ohio State (6) Georgia (3) Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State N.C. State USC Michigan State Miami (Fla.) Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 New Jersey S Jayden Bonsu Commits To Ohio State

How Bonsu's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Ohio State LB C.J. Hicks Loses Black Stripe

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Slips Past Wisconsin, 20-17

Ohio State Names Six Team Captains For 2022 Season

Notre Dame Starting WR Avery Davis Out For Season With Torn ACL

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!