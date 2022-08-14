Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Slips Past Wisconsin, 20-17

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 20, Wisconsin 17 - Oct. 4, 2008

Making just his third career start, freshman quarterback Terrelle Pryor scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:08 remaining to give 14th-ranked Ohio State a 20-17 win at No. 18 Wisconsin.

The Badgers took a four-point lead with 6:31 to play on a two-yard run by running back P.J. Hill, but that just set the stage for Pryor, who led the Buckeyes on a 12-play, 80-yard drive that lasted five minutes and 23 seconds.

He twice found wide receiver Brian Hartline, whose 19- and 27-yard receptions moved Ohio State into Wisconsin territory, though he needed fellow wideout Brian Robiskie to recover his fumble on the second completion for the Buckeyes to keep possession at the 35-yard line.

Running back Chris “Beanie” Wells added 13 of his game-high 168 yards before Pryor took an option keeper around the left side for an 11-yard touchdown on a play where the Badgers’ linebackers were not lined up following a late substitution.

“Every snap he gets, he learns from,” head coach Jim Tressel said after the game. “He was under duress tonight. They were playing hard, they were coming after him, they were going to make him do things with lots of people in his face, and he’s coming of age.”

Cornerback Malcolm Jenkins then sealed the victory when he intercepted Wisconsin quarterback Allan Evridge on the very next play from scrimmage, ending the Badgers’ 16-game home winning streak.

