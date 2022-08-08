Ohio State Ranked No. 2 In 2022 USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll

Ohio State will open the 2022 college football season at No. 2 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

This marks the eighth straight season the Buckeyes, who received five first-place votes, have been ranked in the top five of the preseason poll. Others who received first-place votes this year include No. 1 Alabama (54), No. 3 Georgia (6) and No. 18 Texas (1).

Ohio State is set to face five teams that are ranked in the preseason poll, including No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Michigan, No. 14 Michigan State and No. 20 Wisconsin. Iowa and Penn State, meanwhile, were the first two teams listed among others who received votes.

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (54) Ohio State (5) Georgia (6) Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Texas A&M Utah Oklahoma Baylor Oklahoma State Oregon N.C. State Michigan State USC Pittsburgh Miami (Fla.) Texas (1) Wake Forest Wisconsin Kentucky Cincinnati Arkansas Ole Miss Houston

