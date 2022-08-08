Skip to main content

Ohio State Ranked No. 2 In 2022 USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll

The Buckeyes were one of four programs to receive at least one first-place vote.

Ohio State will open the 2022 college football season at No. 2 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

This marks the eighth straight season the Buckeyes, who received five first-place votes, have been ranked in the top five of the preseason poll. Others who received first-place votes this year include No. 1 Alabama (54), No. 3 Georgia (6) and No. 18 Texas (1).

Ohio State is set to face five teams that are ranked in the preseason poll, including No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Michigan, No. 14 Michigan State and No. 20 Wisconsin. Iowa and Penn State, meanwhile, were the first two teams listed among others who received votes.

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (54)
  2. Ohio State (5)
  3. Georgia (6)
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Utah
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Oregon
  13. N.C. State
  14. Michigan State
  15. USC
  16. Pittsburgh
  17. Miami (Fla.)
  18. Texas (1)
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Kentucky
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Arkansas
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Houston

-----

-----

-----

