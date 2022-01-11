Skip to main content
Ohio State Ranked No. 6 In Final AP Top 25 Poll Of 2021 College Football Season

The Buckeyes finished the year on a high note with a 48-45 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

For the eighth time in as many years, Ohio State has finished in the top six of the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll of the season.

The Buckeyes trail Georgia – which captured its first national title in 41 years on Monday night – Alabama, Michigan, Cincinnati and Baylor. The top four all participated in College Football Playoff, while the Bears won the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss.

Ohio State beat Utah in the Rose Bowl, meanwhile, to finish the season at 11-2 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten, with their losses coming to Oregon on Sept. 11 and the Wolverines on Nov. 27. It was Michigan’s first win in the series in 10 years.

The Big Ten ended the year with four teams in the poll after going 6-4 in the postseason, also including Michigan State at No. 9 and Iowa at No. 23. The Spartans won the Peach Bowl against Pittsburgh, while the Hawkeyes fell to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

With that said, the final AP Top 25 Poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (61)
  2. Alabama
  3. Michigan
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Baylor
  6. Ohio State
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Michigan State
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Utah
  13. Pittsburgh
  14. Clemson
  15. Wake Forest
  16. Louisiana-Lafayette
  17. Houston
  18. Kentucky
  19. BYU
  20. N.C. State
  21. Arkansas
  22. Oregon
  23. Iowa
  24. Utah State
  25. San Diego State

