Former Ohio State S Mike Doss To Be Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame

Doss will join 33 other Buckeyes, including 26 former players and seven former head coaches, in the Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation announced on Monday afternoon that former Ohio State safety Mike Doss will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of its class of 2022.

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class," former Ole Miss quarterback, College Football Hall of Famer and NFF chairman Archie Manning said in a statement. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."



This was the second year on the ballot for Doss, who was a three-time All-American, three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and led the Buckeyes to a double-overtime win over Miami (Fla.) in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl to capture the program’s first national title since 1970.

Named the conference's co-defensive player of the year as a senior, Doss finished his career with 331 tackles, eight interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and six sacks in 50 career games (40 starts) from 1999-2002. He was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

A second-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, Doss played six seasons in the league for the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. He won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts and finished his career with 261 tackles, 17 pass break ups, seven interceptions and six forced fumbles.

Doss becomes the 27th Ohio State player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Warren Amling (1944-46), Keith Byars (1982-85), Howard “Hopalong” Cassady (1952-55), Tom Cousineau (1975-78), Jim Daniell (1939-41), Bob Ferguson (1959-61), Wes Fesler (1928-30), Eddie George (1992-95), Randy Gradishar (1971-73), Archie Griffin (1972-75), Chic Harley (1916-17, 1919), John Hicks (1970, 1972-73), Les Horvath (1940-42, 1944), Jim Houston (1957-59), Vic Janowicz (1949-51), Gomer Jones (1933-35), Rex Kern (1968-70), Orlando Pace (1994-96), Jim Parker (1954-56), Chris Spielman (1984-87), Jim Stillwagon (1968-70), Gaylord Stinchcomb (1917, 1919-20), Jack Tatum (1968-70), Aurealius Thomas (1955-57), Bill Willis (1942-44) and Gust Zarnas (1935-37).

Seven former head coaches are also in the Hall of Fame, including Earle Bruce (1979-87), John Cooper (1988–2000), Woody Hayes (1951-78), Howard Jones (1910), Francis Schmidt (1934-40), Jim Tressel (2001-10) and John Wilce (1913-28).

Doss – who is now a licensed real estate agent in Columbus – will be officially inducted during the NFF's 64th annual awards dinner on Dec. 6. He will also be recognized during a game on campus this fall.

