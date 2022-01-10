Former Ohio State DT Darrion Henry-Young Transferring To Kentucky

The redshirt freshman entered his name into the transfer portal back on Dec. 20.

Former Ohio State defensive tackle Darrion Henry-Young announced on Monday morning he is transferring to Kentucky, where he’ll have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

A former four-star prospect from Cincinnati Princeton – where he was the teammate of sophomore offensive lineman Paris Johnson – Henry-Young recorded just one tackle in four games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons.

That includes two appearances during his freshman year in 2020 and two this fall, as the 6-foot-4 and 265-pounder totaled 18 snaps in the second half of blowout wins over Tulsa and Akron in September.

Henry-Young is one of five scholarship players to transfer from the program since the end of the regular season, joining quarterbacks Jack Miller (Florida) and Quinn Ewers (Texas), linebackers/safety Craig Young (Kansas) and cornerback Ryan Watts (Texas).

He took an official visit to Lexington over the weekend, which led to him picking the Wildcats this morning.

Ohio State has also benefitted from the transfer portal this offseason, landing former Arizona State running back DeaMonte Trayanum, who will play linebacker for the Buckeyes, and former Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister, who will be reunited with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

