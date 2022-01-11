Former Ohio State WR Jameson Williams Injures Knee In National Championship

The Biletnikoff Award finalist had just hauled in a 40-yard reception to put Alabama in Georgia territory.

Former Ohio State and current Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered a non-contact left knee injury in the second quarter of Monday evening’s College Football Playoff National Championship against Georgia.

The former four-star prospect from St. Louis caught a 40-yard pass on the Crimson Tide’s first drive of the second quarter but fell awkwardly to the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as he attempted to avoid a tackle.

Williams was helped off the field and into the medical tent by Alabama’s training staff, at which time ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe said he was unable to put any weight on his leg. He then walked to the locker room under his own power, where he’ll be evaluated further.

Williams – who transferred from Ohio State to Alabama last May – was one of three finalists for this year’s Biletnikoff Award, as he caught 75 passes for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns heading into tonight’s game. He had four catches for 65 yards before the injury.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Jordan Fuller Out For Playoffs With Ankle Injury, May Need Surgery

Former Ohio State S Mike Doss To Be Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame

EA Sports Adding Alabama, Ohio State To Madden NFL 22's Campus Legends Mode

Former Ohio State DT Darrion Henry-Young Transferring To Kentucky

Ohio State Promotes Brian Hartline To Passing Game Coordinator

2022 California DT Hero Kanu Commits To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!