Ohio State Drops To No. 7 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll After Loss At Michigan

The Buckeyes had their eight-game winning streak over the Wolverines snapped on Saturday.

Ohio State fell five spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 42-27 loss at Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines, who snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Buckeyes, jumped from sixth to No. 2 and now only trail Georgia in the rankings. Cincinnati, meanwhile, moved ahead of Alabama to No. 3, as the Crimson Tide struggled in a four-overtime win over Auburn.

There are two other Big Ten teams ranked this week, including No. 11 Michigan State and No. 15 Iowa, which will face Michigan in the conference title game on Dec. 4. Wisconsin fell out of the top 25 following its loss at Minnesota.

The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (62) Michigan Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma State Notre Dame Ohio State Ole Miss BYU Oregon Michigan State BYU Oklahoma Utah Iowa Houston Pittsburgh Wake Forest San Diego State Louisiana-Lafayette N.C. State Clemson Arkansas Texas A&M Kentucky

