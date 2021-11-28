Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Ohio State Drops To No. 7 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll After Loss At Michigan

    The Buckeyes had their eight-game winning streak over the Wolverines snapped on Saturday.
    Ohio State fell five spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 42-27 loss at Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

    The Wolverines, who snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Buckeyes, jumped from sixth to No. 2 and now only trail Georgia in the rankings. Cincinnati, meanwhile, moved ahead of Alabama to No. 3, as the Crimson Tide struggled in a four-overtime win over Auburn.

    There are two other Big Ten teams ranked this week, including No. 11 Michigan State and No. 15 Iowa, which will face Michigan in the conference title game on Dec. 4. Wisconsin fell out of the top 25 following its loss at Minnesota.

    The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (62)
    2. Michigan
    3. Cincinnati
    4. Alabama
    5. Oklahoma State
    6. Notre Dame
    7. Ohio State
    8. Ole Miss
    9. BYU
    10. Oregon
    11. Michigan State
    12. BYU
    13. Oklahoma
    14. Utah
    15. Iowa
    16. Houston
    17. Pittsburgh
    18. Wake Forest
    19. San Diego State
    20. Louisiana-Lafayette
    21. N.C. State
    22. Clemson
    23. Arkansas
    24. Texas A&M
    25. Kentucky

