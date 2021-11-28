Ohio State Falls To No. 7 In USA TODAY Coaches Poll Following Loss At Michigan

The Buckeyes had their Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes dashed by the Wolverines.

Ohio State fell four spots to Moin the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 42-27 loss at Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

Naturally, the Buckeyes dropped behind the Wolverines, who now sit at No. 3 and will play No. 12 Iowa for the Big Ten Championship next Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The only other Big Ten team ranked in the final poll of the regular season is No. 13 Michigan State, which knocked off Penn State, 30-27, in the battle for the Land Grant Trophy on Saturday evening.

That said, the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (62) Alabama Michigan Cincinnati Oklahoma State Notre Dame Ohio State Ole Miss Baylor Oregon Oklahoma Iowa Michigan State BYU Pittsburgh Houston Utah Wake Forest San Diego State N.C. State Louisiana-Lafayette Kentucky Texas A&M Clemson Arkansas

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Report: Akron Targeting Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson For Head Coaching Vacancy

Hoarse C.J. Stroud Takes Responsibility For False Start Penalties In Loss To Michigan

Jim Harbaugh Says Michigan’s Win Over Ohio State Is “Just The Beginning”

Harbaugh Takes Shot At Ryan Day After Michigan Beats Ohio State

Michigan Ends Eight-Game Losing Streak To Ohio State With 42-27 Win

Watch Ohio State, Michigan Players Have Heated Exchange In Tunnel At Halftime

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!