Ohio State Falls To No. 7 In USA TODAY Coaches Poll Following Loss At Michigan

    • November 28, 2021
    Ohio State Falls To No. 7 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Following Loss At Michigan

    The Buckeyes had their Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes dashed by the Wolverines.
    Ohio State fell four spots to Moin the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 42-27 loss at Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

    Naturally, the Buckeyes dropped behind the Wolverines, who now sit at No. 3 and will play No. 12 Iowa for the Big Ten Championship next Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

    The only other Big Ten team ranked in the final poll of the regular season is No. 13 Michigan State, which knocked off Penn State, 30-27, in the battle for the Land Grant Trophy on Saturday evening. 

    That said, the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (62)
    2. Alabama
    3. Michigan
    4. Cincinnati
    5. Oklahoma State
    6. Notre Dame
    7. Ohio State
    8. Ole Miss
    9. Baylor
    10. Oregon
    11. Oklahoma
    12. Iowa
    13. Michigan State
    14. BYU
    15. Pittsburgh
    16. Houston
    17. Utah
    18. Wake Forest
    19. San Diego State
    20. N.C. State
    21. Louisiana-Lafayette
    22. Kentucky
    23. Texas A&M
    24. Clemson
    25. Arkansas

