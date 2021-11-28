Report: Akron Targeting Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson For Head Coaching Vacancy

Under the Wilson’s direction, the Buckeyes lead the nation in points and yards per game.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Zac Jackson and Bruce Feldman, Akron is making a push to hire Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson as its next head coach.

Wilson – who was recently named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to college football’s top assistant coach – is in the midst of his fifth season with the Buckeyes.

Before that, he spent six seasons as the head coach at Indiana. He went 26-47, but led the Hoosiers a pair of bowl games before they mutually agreed to part ways due to “philosophical differences” after the 2016 season.

Ohio State has led the Big Ten in total offense every season since Wilson arrived in Columbus, with quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields being named finalists for the Heisman Trophy in 2018 and 2019.

The Buckeyes currently lead the nation with 45.5 points and 551.4 yards per game, and quarterback C.J. Stroud is among the favorites to win this year’s Heisman, though his candidacy took a hit with yesterday’s loss at Michigan.

Wilson has indicated that he’d like to be a head coach again if the right opportunity comes along. Akron is among the worst programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision, though, winning just three games over the last three seasons under former head coach Tom Arth.

