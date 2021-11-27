Michigan Ends Eight-Game Losing Streak To Ohio State With 42-27 Win In Ann Arbor

The Buckeyes’ last loss to the Wolverines came during the 2011 season under interim head coach Luke Fickell.

Michigan ended its eight game losing streak to Ohio State and punched its ticket to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time with a 42-27 over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines were led by running back Hassan Haskins, who scored five touchdowns on the ground to tie Ron Johnson’s school record against Wisconsin in 1968.

How It Happened:

The Wolverines got on the board first with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown run from A.J. Henning.

On the ensuing kickoff, there was a miscommunication between Julian Fleming and Xavier Johnson that pinned the Buckeyes at their 4-yard line.

Ohio State then went three-and-out and punted the ball to the Wolverines, who took over on the plus side of the field.

With Michigan driving, safety Bryson Shaw picked off a pass at the goal line to give the ball back to the Buckeyes. It was his first career interception.

Ohio State went 12 plays and 64 yards to the Michigan 8-yard line, but had to settle for a Noah Ruggles field goal after a false start penalty and sack pushed them back to 4th-and-goal from the 14-yard line.

The Wolverines converted the first three third-down conversions of the game, but Steele Chambers forced an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-7 at Ohio State’s 45-yard line before punting the ball away.

The Buckeyes reached midfield but Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave both had uncharacteristic drops that forced the Buckeyes to punt to the Michigan 10-yard line.

The Wolverines went three-and-out after a pair of Haskins runs and an incomplete pass to Donovan Edwards. It was the first three-and-out of the game for the Buckeyes’ defense.

With Ohio State taking over at its own 44-yard line, C.J. Stroud found Garrett Wilson and Smith-Njigba on back-to-back passes. The Buckeyes then took the lead on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Wilson.

Michigan responded with a 13-play, 82-yard drive to regain the lead on a 1-yard run by Haskins. The Wolverines reached the red zone on a 37-yard pass from McNamara to Cornelius Johnson from the 39-yard line.

The Buckeyes took over with just under four minutes remaining in the half and drove all the way to the Michigan 13-yard line before settling for a field goal with :13 seconds left on the clock.

Ohio State got the ball to open the second half but went three-and-out after three straight TreVeyon Henderson runs.

Michigan took just three plays to extend the lead to eight points, as Blake Corum rushed for 13 and 55 yards to the Ohio State 13-yard lines. Haskins then took a handoff around the right side for a touchdown.

The Buckeyes were unable get anything going on their next drive, which ended with an Aidan Hutchinson sack on Stroud.

Michigan pushed the lead to 15 midway through the third quarter when Haskins rushed for his third touchdown of the game. It capped a five-play, 78-yard drive.

TreVeyon Henderson tied former running back Maurice Clarett’s record for most touchdowns by a freshman in school history. That capped a 17-play, 82-yard drive to cut the lead to 28-20.

With the Buckeyes needing a stop, Michigan drove 66 yards on nine plays to push the lead back to 15. Haskins scored his fourth touchdown of the game from two yards out to put the Wolverines up 35-20.



Ohio State didn’t give up, converting a pair of fourth-down plays on the way to a Henderson 10-yard touchdown reception to cut the lead to one score.

Haskins scored his fifth touchdown of the game with 2:17 remaining to seal the victory.

