Ohio State Remains Unbeaten With Sluggish 21-7 Win At Northwestern

It wasn't pretty by any means, but Ohio State overcame driving rain and 40-mile-per-hour winds to remain unbeaten with a 21-7 win over Northwestern on a sluggish Saturday afternoon in Evanston.

The Wildcats took a first-quarter lead on a 16-yard rush by running back Evan Hull and held the Buckeyes scoreless for nearly an entire half before sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka took an end-around 15 yards for a touchdown with just over two minutes before halftime.

Ohio State struggled to move the ball consistently all game, with redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud completing just 10-of-26 passes for a career-low 76 yards. It was the first start of his career without a touchdown pass (20 games).

Stroud impacted the game with his legs, though, rushing for a career-high 79 yards on six carries, including a 16-yarder that kept the Buckeyes’ first scoring drive alive and a 44-yarder that set up the final touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes relied heavily on redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams, who finished the game with 26 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including a 27-yarder in the second quarter and two-yarder in the fourth quarter, which effectively clinched the victory.

Ohio State, which came into the game as 38-point favorites, finished the game with just 283 yards of total offense and tied their season low with 21 points (Notre Dame), though the Buckeyes did set a Football Bowl Subdivision record for consecutive games with 20 points or more.

