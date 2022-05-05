The games between the Buckeyes and Eagles will now take place more than 22 years after they were originally scheduled.

Ohio State announced on Thursday its previously scheduled home-and-home series with Boston College has been moved to the 2035-36 seasons.

The games were originally scheduled in 2012 to take place during the 2020-21 seasons, but were pushed back to 2023-24 after the Big Ten announced in 2014 it was switching to a nine-game conference schedule.

The series was bumped again in 2017 to the 2026-27 seasons to accommodate other opponents, as the Buckeyes now travel to Notre Dame and Washington in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

When Ohio State scheduled its home-and-home series with Alabama in 2020 for the 2027-28 seasons, the expectation was that the series against Boston College would be postponed again. It was, and those dates were not announced until today.

The Buckeyes and Eagles will now play in Columbus on Sept. 15, 2035, and in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Sept. 13, 2036. Those will be the fourth and fifth all-time meetings between the two programs, with Ohio State holding a 3-0 lead.

That includes a home-and-home series in 1989-90, with the Buckeyes winning 34-29 in Columbus and 31-10 in Chestnut Hill, as well as the 1995 Kickoff Classic at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J., which was a 38-6 Ohio State victory.

Boston College is currently coached by Jeff Hafley, who served as Ohio State’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2019. He is 12-11 overall and 7-11 in ACC play in two seasons with the Eagles.

The Buckeyes' other future non-conference matchups include home-and-home series with Notre Dame in 2022-23, Washington in 2024-25, Texas in 2025-26, Alabama in 2027-28, Georgia in 2030-31 and Oregon in 2032-33.

-----

-----

-----

