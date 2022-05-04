Ohio State has landed a commitment from its top remaining in-state target, as Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota East four-star offensive guard Austin Siereveld pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5 and 315-pound Siereveld, who is considered the 20th-best interior lineman and No. 351 prospect overall in the class of 2023, picked Ohio State over finalists Alabama and Notre Dame.

Siereveld landed an offer from the Buckeyes following an unofficial visit for the win over Penn State last October. The Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish subsequently threw their hats into the ring during unofficial visits with both programs in November.

That coupled with some changes on Ohio State’s staff turned what was widely viewed as a cut-and-dried recruitment into battle for the Buckeyes, as he had only been in contact with former offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and former defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs to that point in his recruitment.

Siereveld was quickly able to build a strong relationship with new offensive line coach Justin Frye during an unofficial visit on March 22. He then returned to campus for the spring game on April 16, which gave him the opportunity to spend more time with Frye, head coach Ryan Day and graduate assistant Mike Sollenne.

After taking another visit to Notre Dame the following weekend, Siereveld had apparently seen enough to make his decision. He now becomes the 10th member of the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class, joining Findlay, Ohio, four-star tackle Luke Montgomery and Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star guard Joshua Padilla along the offensive line.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Report: Ohio State To Provide Academic Bonuses To Student-Athletes

Former Ohio State WR Johnnie Dixon Named USFL Offensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State’s Zach Grant Named Player Personnel Director Of Year

Family Of Late Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins Establishing Scholarship Fund

2023 Florida WR Brandon Inniss Sets Ohio State Official Visit

Ohio State's Kristina Johnson Joins CFP's Board Of Managers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!