Report: Ohio State To Provide Academic Bonuses To Student-Athletes

Starting this fall, student-athletes will receive two $1,495 checks each semester, totaling $5,980 per year.

According to a report from Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch, the Ohio State athletic department will start providing academic bonuses to all student-athletes this fall.

The decision comes nearly two years after U.S. District Court Judge Claudia Wilken ruled that limiting eduction-related compensation was a violation of federal antitrust laws, forcing the NCAA to changes its rules and allow schools to pay student-athletes up to $5,980 per year for their academic performance.

That number is equal to the maximum amount of financial value a student-athlete can receive for awards related to their athletic performance, such as winning conference or national awards, though schools were not required to provide any additional benefits.

As ESPN reported last month, only 22 of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools had plans in place to compensate their student-athletes for good grades, with Wisconsin being the only Big Ten school on the list.

The Buckeyes will now join the Badgers by dispersing two $1,495 checks to student-athletes in their 36 varsity sports each semester, totaling the allowable $5,980 per year.

