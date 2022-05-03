The family has also planned a moment of silence for Haskins, who would have turned 25 years old on Tuesday.

On what would have been his 25th birthday, the family of late Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins announced they will be establishing a scholarship fund in his name.

The Haskins Family Foundation – which was created in 2021 by Haskins’ parents, Tamara and Dwayne Haskins Sr. – also asked fans and loved ones to join them in a moment of silence at 8 p.m. to “reflect on the memories that he has brought to your life with his affectionate smile.”

Haskins was struck and killed by a vehicle on a South Florida highway on April 9. Several tributes have taken place in his honor since, including a candlelight vigil at Ohio Stadium and a moment of silence prior to the start of the NFL Draft.

The Buckeyes also held a moment of silence, wore helmet decals, painted his initials on the turf at the spring game and showed a video tribute on the scoreboard during last month’s spring game.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud also donned his jersey on the opening drive of the scrimmage, showing the immense impact Haskins had during his three seasons with the program from 2016-18.

Those looking to donate to the Haskins Family Foundation – which provides community outreach opportunities, inspires community leadership and offers self-improvement and financial literacy programming – can do so via the foundation’s website.

-----

-----

-----

