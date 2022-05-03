Skip to main content

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Johnnie Dixon Named USFL Offensive Player Of The Week

Dixon caught seven passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns in the New Orleans Breakers' loss on Saturday.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon has been named the USFL Offensive Player of the Week after catching seven passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns in the New Orleans Breakers’ 22-13 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday.

Dixon, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014-18, was selected in the 14th round of the USFL Draft back in February. He now leads the league with 165 receiving yards, is tied for first with three touchdowns receptions and is second with 16 catches.

Dixon beat out Tampa Bay Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, Michigan Panthers running back Reggie Corbin and New Jersey Generals quarterback De’Andre Johnson – the older brother of former Ohio State cornerback Tyreke Johnson – to win the weekly award.

The Breakers are 2-1 on the season and Dixon is a big reason why, so this isn't likely to be his last weekly honor during the USFL’s reboot season.

